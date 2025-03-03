Apple: What The iPhone 16e Spells For The Stock
Summary
- Apple's revolutionary iPhone 16e delivers substantial upgrades over the SE 3, featuring the crucial A18 chip that enables Apple Intelligence capabilities.
- Despite critics' concerns about cannibalisation, the iPhone 16e's strategic pricing at $599 presents excellent value for budget-conscious consumers due to its outperformance in processing power.
- The introduction of Apple's in-house C1 modem chip in the iPhone 16e enhances battery life, but it may also lead to potential litigation risks with Qualcomm down the road.
- Our projections point to Y/Y iPhone revenue growth of 1.4% in FY25, exceeding current consensus of 1.0%, driven by the iPhone 16e's strong value proposition and China stimulus.
- We're cautiously optimistic on Apple stock given our downward revisions to other devices and services revenue in FY27/28, but remain relatively bullish given the potential for upward reversions.
