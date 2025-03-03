Harvest Diversified High Income Shares ETF - Class A Units (TSX:HHIS:CA) is a very new fund from Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. that focuses on income generation and price appreciation on the underlying. The underlying is comprised of what
HHIS:CA: Too Soon To Call A Buy, But The Strategy Looks Promising
Summary
- Harvest Diversified High Income Shares ETF is a new fund focusing on income generation and price appreciation through modestly leveraged single-stock ETFs and covered call strategies.
- Despite an impressive forward yield of 26%, the fund's short track record and potential NAV degradation from covered call strategies present significant risks.
- The fund's current yield appears weak due to limited payout history, but the forward yield is promising if the options strategy succeeds.
- I recommend holding off on investing until at least two quarters of performance data are available to assess the fund's strategy and capital management.
