With the stock markets continuing to dance nervously around all-time highs, investors should keep one goal at the top of their minds: selecting individual stocks that have specific catalysts for a rally this year, and ones that trade at
Backblaze: As B2 Cloud Storage Accelerates, This Stock Can Rally Fiercely
Summary
- Backblaze is a promising investment due to AI-driven revenue growth, robust Q4 results, and a strategic sales overhaul boosting its B2 cloud storage business.
- The company is expecting B2 cloud storage revenue to accelerate consistently as it moves through FY25, a testament to strong secular tailwinds and better sales execution.
- BLZE balances growth and profitability, maintaining a mid-20s revenue growth pace and a ~10% adjusted EBITDA margin, with positive free cash flow expected in FY25.
- The stock's post-earnings dip presents a great buying opportunity, especially with the stock trading at just ~11x forward adjusted EBITDA.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLZE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.