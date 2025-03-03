It has been a dramatic handful of days in the crypto markets. Bitcoin plunged from the mid-$90,000s to below $80,000 for a moment last Friday morning. It was a classic high-volatility correction in the world’s most valuable digital currency, but bitcoin snapped back sharply
BITQ: Possible Bitcoin Bottom Bodes Well, Bullish Seasonality
Summary
- I have a buy rating on the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF due to signs of a bitcoin recovery and bullish seasonality.
- While the valuation is elevated, technical support is in play as bitcoin's price rallies of last week's low under $80,000.
- Despite its high volatility and poor ETF Grade, BITQ's concentrated portfolio and potential for new highs make it a compelling investment.
- Technical indicators suggest a bottom may be in place, with support near $14 and bullish seasonality expected to drive gains through mid-year.
