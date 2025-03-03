To beat the markets in 2025, I remain firm on a single-stock selection philosophy, in particular selling off the momentum stocks that did very well in 2024 and making room for small/mid-cap companies that are under-recognized and have
Life Time Group Holdings: Premium Fitness Center Is Staking Out Tremendous Growth
Summary
- Life Time is a great buy after a post-earnings dip, despite the fact that the company issued very robust expectations for FY25.
- The company is planning for 13% revenue growth and 17% adjusted EBITDA growth in FY25, while opening 10-12 new locations (versus only 8 in FY24).
- The company is executing a large number of sale-leaseback transactions to free up capital to expand faster, while also seeking development partnerships with commercial real estate owners.
- Despite the shift to renting versus owning, the company has continued to raise its adjusted EBITDA margins.
- LTH stock continues to trade at a modest <10x forward adjusted EBITDA.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LTH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.