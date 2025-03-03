Life Time Group Holdings: Premium Fitness Center Is Staking Out Tremendous Growth

Gary Alexander
30.58K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Life Time is a great buy after a post-earnings dip, despite the fact that the company issued very robust expectations for FY25.
  • The company is planning for 13% revenue growth and 17% adjusted EBITDA growth in FY25, while opening 10-12 new locations (versus only 8 in FY24).
  • The company is executing a large number of sale-leaseback transactions to free up capital to expand faster, while also seeking development partnerships with commercial real estate owners.
  • Despite the shift to renting versus owning, the company has continued to raise its adjusted EBITDA margins.
  • LTH stock continues to trade at a modest <10x forward adjusted EBITDA.

Luxury Indoor Swimming Pool With Deck Chairs, Bar Counter And Stools

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

To beat the markets in 2025, I remain firm on a single-stock selection philosophy, in particular selling off the momentum stocks that did very well in 2024 and making room for small/mid-cap companies that are under-recognized and have

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
30.58K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LTH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LTH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LTH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LTH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News