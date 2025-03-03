The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is one of the funds adopting multi-factor strategies. Despite the appeal of its name, though, these funds have had a hard time keeping pace with broader equity indexes over time.
LRGF: A Multi-Factor Fund Outperforming Peers
Summary
- iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF uses a multifactor strategy, optimizing stock allocation based on momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.
- LRGF's top holdings include tech giants like Apple, NVIDIA, and Microsoft, with an overweight stance in technology and diversified exposure to consumer discretionary and financial services.
- The fund's valuation metrics show a 6% discount to the Russell 1000, with strong returns in recent years and the lowest expense ratio among peers.
- Despite sector allocation constraints, LRGF has outperformed the Russell 1000 recently, making it a solid long-term investment for diversification through multifactor strategies.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.