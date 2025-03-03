LRGF: A Multi-Factor Fund Outperforming Peers

Carlos R. Tartarini
543 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF uses a multifactor strategy, optimizing stock allocation based on momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.
  • LRGF's top holdings include tech giants like Apple, NVIDIA, and Microsoft, with an overweight stance in technology and diversified exposure to consumer discretionary and financial services.
  • The fund's valuation metrics show a 6% discount to the Russell 1000, with strong returns in recent years and the lowest expense ratio among peers.
  • Despite sector allocation constraints, LRGF has outperformed the Russell 1000 recently, making it a solid long-term investment for diversification through multifactor strategies.

Mortgage concept by money house from the coins,Business Finance and Money concept,Saving money concept to buy a house.

pickingpok/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is one of the funds adopting multi-factor strategies. Despite the appeal of its name, though, these funds have had a hard time keeping pace with broader equity indexes over time.

This article was written by

Carlos R. Tartarini
543 Followers
I am an individual investor. My main focus on investing is to achieve capital appreciation by selecting high value and compelling growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LRGF ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on LRGF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LRGF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News