Prudential Financial: Best Days May Be Yet Ahead

Jason Fieber
Investing Group
(17min)

Summary

  • Prudential Financial, a US-based global insurance company that offers life insurance, annuities, investment management, retirement plan services, and other financial products and services, is now a $39 billion (by market cap) financial powerhouse.
  • PRU has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 5.4%.
  • Prudential increased its revenue from $57.1 billion in FY 2015 to $70.4 billion in FY 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 2.4%.
  • Prudential’s management recently introduced financial targets through 2027, projecting annual core EPS growth of 5% to 8% and an adjusted ROE of 13% to 15%.

Prudential Chicago Office building in Chicago.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is a US-based global insurance company that offers life insurance, annuities, investment management, retirement plan services, and other financial products and services. Founded in 1875, Prudential is now a $39 billion (by market cap) financial powerhouse that employs more than 35,000 people.

This article was written by

Jason Fieber
3.81K Followers

Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income. 

I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities. 

Recommended For You

About PRU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PRU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News