QMAX:CA: With 11% Yield, This Covered Call, Tech ETF, Wants To Have Its Cake And Eat It Too

Summary

  • The Hamilton Technology YIELD MAXIMIZER ETF offers a 10.9% yield through a covered call strategy on U.S. tech stocks, balancing income and growth potential.
  • QMAX's strategy involves writing options on 30% of assets, reducing volatility but capping upside, ideal for income seekers in volatile markets.
  • The fund's high yield is largely return of capital, emphasizing cash flow over total return, with a medium risk rating due to tech sector volatility.
  • QMAX has outperformed the NASDAQ since inception, but this is partly due to currency gains; it offers steady cash flow with limited capital gains.

High Yields Ahead Road Sign

JamesBrey

Author's note: All funds in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

The Hamilton Technology YIELD MAXIMIZER ETF (TSX:QMAX:CA) combines a covered call option writing strategy with an equal weighting allocation to U.S. tech exposure to enhance cash flow

I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

