Rithm Capital Has 4 Preferreds: B Is My Pick Now

Retired Investor
Investing Group
(6min)

Summary

  • Rithm Capital Corporation is an mREIT with recent Buy and Strong Buy ratings, focusing on diverse real estate and financial services investments.
  • Preferred stock options include Rithm Capital Corp. 7.50% PFD SER A, 7.125 SR B PFD, 6.375 PFD SER C, and 7% RT REST PFD D.
  • This article briefly reviews the Issuer and then compares the four preferred stocks available, one of which is currently experiencing a partial call.
  • After comparing what an investor might expect, I'm downgrading "D" to Hold at best, with the suggestion that switching to "B" is a strategy that should be considered.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Close up of new home keys and young interracial couple smile and show the property - new life mortage house buyers people concept - happy youth family in love and relationship showing key

simonapilolla/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) is an mREIT that has seen numerous Buy and Strong Buy ratings recently. This article is an update from my August 2024 review of RITM's available preferred stocks, when my Buy

Read The Full Report on iREIT®+Hoya

iREIT®+HOYA Capital is the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Our focus is on income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for sustainable portfolio income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Get started with a Free Two-Week Trial and take a look at our top ideas across our exclusive income-focused portfolios.

With a focus on REITs, ETFs, Preferreds, and 'Dividend Champions' across asset classes, members gain complete access to our research and our suite of trackers and portfolios targeting premium dividend yields up to 10%.

iREIT+Hoya Features


This article was written by

Retired Investor
8.81K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital

The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RITM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RITM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RITM
--
RITM.PR.A
--
RITM.PR.B
--
RITM.PR.C
--
RITM.PR.D
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News