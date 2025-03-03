Semler: It Is Best To Wait Until The Dust Settles With Bitcoin, Medicare, And Pending QuantaFlo Clearance

Daniel Mellado
80 Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • In 2025, Semler's revenues are expected to decline due to the CMS's decision to remove PAD patients without complications from its risk adjustment model.
  • The company has a solid financial position, with net income margins above 23% between 2018 and 2024.
  • For 2025, Semler expects a decision regarding its QuantaFlo clearance. With a favorable decision, a new version of the QuantaFlo device will be used to test several cardiovascular diseases.
  • In 2024, 89.49% of the company's assets were in Bitcoin. Despite the positive results of this investment, Bitcoin is a volatile financial instrument.
Female doctor talking with young woman in exam room

MoMo Productions

Investment Thesis

I rate Semler (NASDAQ:SMLR) Scientific with a Hold rating. The company has an excellent device, QuantaFlo. This device is used for testing early signs of Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD). Between 2018 and 2023, Semler's revenues grew at a 25.98% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). However, the Centers

This article was written by

Daniel Mellado
80 Followers
Daniel Mellado is an economist from Carabobo University with a Master's Degree in Statistics from Simon Bolivar University, both obtained in Venezuela.Daniel worked analyzing the agricultural commodity market and the financial investment portfolio for an agribusiness group. Then, he managed two teams, one in trading and the other in data analysis. The trading team invested in bonds, equities, and ETFs.His following job opportunities have been as a freelance developing and implementing strategies for algorithmic trading.He will bring to seekingalpha.com analysis and valuation for companies in the following sectors: commodities, banking, technological and pharmaceutical.The approach to generating buying and selling recommendations is based on financial statements, regulations, macroeconomic variables, etc.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMLR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMLR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMLR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News