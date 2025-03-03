Greenhaven Road Capital Partners Fund Q4 2024 Investor Letter

MicroStockHub

Dear Fellow Investors,

I am pleased to report that the Partners Fund returned approximately 10%1 net in the fourth quarter, bringing our year-to-date returns to approximately 23%1 net.

One of the challenges in managing a fund of funds is that I don't want to recreate the Russell 2000. If we were invested in 50 diversified managers with 40 holdings each, we could conceivably own 2,000 companies on a look- through basis. This is one of many reasons why we choose to be more selective about both the number of managers we invest in and the breadth of their underlying portfolios. To further reduce our number of underlying portfolio companies, we are also invested in two single-company Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

I end each letter by noting that "our fund of funds is going to be different. It will be smaller, the underlying holdings will be more esoteric, and I hope the managers will continue to collaborate more over time. I believe that it will be 'good different,' but only time will tell."

One of our SPV investments perfectly embodies this sentiment. The underlying investment is a small Portuguese company, Correios de Portugal (OTCPK:CTTPY. CTT.LS), which I suspect none of our investors would have exposure to if not for the SPV's manager, Steven Wood of GreenWood Investors. Moreover, due in part to the Partners Fund and the interactions we foster between managers, at least one of our other managers, Dan Roller of Maran Capital, has made CTT a significant holding.

I wrote about Steven five years ago when he was embarking on his activist campaign in CTT ( link). My relationship with Steven began when we both held large positions (relative to our respective AUM) in Fiat Chrysler (FCAU)2. In investing, there is usually a correlation between shareholding size and access to management – more shares typically mean more access. Steven was not in the top 500 shareholders for the company. Fiat Chrysler’s management team was overseeing hundreds of thousands of employees and the sale of millions of cars across multiple brands on five continents. In a rational world, given the size of GreenWood’s holdings, Fiat Chrysler's CEO Sergio Marchionne should never have known Steven existed. Yet he did, and they communicated often. Even more unusual than the investor / CEO relationship is the investor / Board Chair relationship. As a practice, Board Chairs typically don’t seek out or speak to investors. Yet, Steven was close with the Fiat Chrysler Board Chair as well. For me, these relationships offered key proof points about Steven’s exceptional ability to build relationships and influence outcomes.

Steven's success stems from three key attributes: his interpersonal skills (he's a great communicator), his intellect (excellent pattern recognition and problem-solving skills), and his work ethic. An illustrative example: during our ownership of FCAU2, Steven mentioned that, if I wanted to speak with the Board Chair about share buybacks, said Chairman would be at his family holding company's annual meeting in Amsterdam and likely would be available afterward. Because the holding company had moved its annual meeting from Italy, where its shareholder base was located, to Amsterdam, attendance was sparse.

Who shows up at a holding company’s annual meeting in Amsterdam? Pretty much nobody. The attendee list consisted of me (thanks to Steven's tip), my daughter (we all parent in our own ways), Steven, one Italian investor, and the employees and lawyers required for the meeting. We ended up having a 45-minute conversation with the Chairman. While this was my only interaction with him, it was one of many for Steven. He consistently puts himself in positions to build relationships by showing up with well-informed ideas and communicating them effectively, exemplifying what it means to be a "value-add" investor.

While most SPV investments focus primarily on the underlying company, our investment in GreenWood’s SPV was fundamentally an investment in Steven. I believed that, through his mix of personality and strategic business acumen, he could secure a board position at CTT while owning less than 10% of the company and could help oversee a valuable transformation.

The Investment Thesis: Transforming a 500-Year-Old Business

When Steven initiated his involvement with CTT, a 500+-year-old Portuguese postal service (yes, I wrote 500+ years!), the company faced significant challenges. Its primary business – delivering mail in Portugal – was losing money on every letter delivered as mail volumes declined. Without change, CTT was dead.

However, CTT possessed several valuable assets:

Significant real estate holdings carried at historical cost rather than market value

An extensive geographic footprint with high-traffic post office locations

A growing savings bond business

Steven had prepared a comprehensive 60-page slide deck outlining his "playbook." The investment case rested on several key factors: renegotiating the mail contract with the government, monetizing real estate assets, improving or divesting the banking operation, and implementing effective capital allocation. This transformation would require extensive effort and collaboration between Steven, management, and other board members.

If successful, a stabilized CTT with a renegotiated mail contract could generate significant cash flow. This capital could then be deployed toward share buybacks and investments in the growing package delivery business, capitalizing on Portugal's expanding e-commerce market.

Five Years Later: Results and Recent Developments

After five years of Board membership and numerous trips to Portugal by Steven, coupled with excellent execution by CTT's management team, the company has been transformed. The fourth quarter of 2024 marked a pivotal shift in the business, driving meaningful share price appreciation. I believe there may be more value to unlock.

CTT has successfully built its package delivery business as e-commerce penetration has grown in Portugal. Their network of locations and postal carriers provides a natural advantage in last-mile delivery. They also have expanded into the Spanish market, where package delivery remains fragmented. More recently, CTT has gained traction particularly with Chinese companies like Temu, as their customs clearance licenses provide an attractive competitive advantage.

In Maran Capital’s Q4 2024 letter, PM Dan Roller described CTT’s progress as follows:

In summary, the joint venture involves CTT Expresso (listed below as CTT Express) purchasing 75% of DHL Parcel Portugal (below as DHL PT), with DHL then purchasing a 25% stake in CTT Expresso and CTT purchasing a 25% stake in Danzas/DHL Parcel Iberia (DHL Spain). Steven Wood lays out the math behind the series of transactions as follows:

The net result is that the company grew EBIT without laying out cash and, in a business where scale and route density matter, CTT just got both.

The agreement includes a provision for DHL to acquire another 24% of CTT Express at 12.5x EBIT. Applying this contractual multiple to just the 2025 expected EBIT from parcels and yields a value exceeding CTT’s €5.40 year- end share price. At DHL’s acquisition multiple, we still have several valuable components:

The bank (estimated €3/share)

Real estate (estimated €1/share)

Mail and Financial Services (estimated €3/share)

From a company operations perspective, CTT’s fourth quarter announcements were outstanding. Not only do these moves improve profitability immediately, but the custom clearing business they purchased provides advantages in securing new business, as does their relationship with DHL (OTCPK:DHLGY). In the short term, the sales and purchases did make a complicated story more complicated, as they bought part of DHL’s business and sold part of CTT’s business. Over the course of 2025, the story should simplify. I also think it is likely that CTT will sell their bank and some of the excess real estate.

Conservative calculations suggest potential returns of 2-3x the 2024 year-end share price over the next couple of years, and that’s before accounting for growth in parcels, merger synergies, or an aggressive buyback program. Including these factors could drive even higher returns.

Is CTT complicated? Yes. Is it esoteric? Yes. Is it a proxy for “Mag 7”? No. Would we have done it without Steven? Never. The SPV was one of our best performing investments in 2024, but I don’t think we are done yet.

As noted earlier, I end each letter saying “our fund of funds is going to be different. It will be smaller, the underlying holdings will be more esoteric, and I hope the managers will continue to collaborate more over time. I believe that it will be “good different,” but only time will tell. Thank you for joining me on this journey. I will work hard to grow your family’s capital alongside mine.

Sincerely,

Scott

