FESM: High-Beta SMID Portfolio With Worrisome Quality, Some Caution Is Needed
Summary
- FESM is an actively managed ETF offering exposure to financials- and industrials-heavy basket of SMID stocks. There is minor exposure to large caps as well.
- Since the conversion to an ETF in November 2023, FESM has been on a tear for quite some time, so it even beat IVV over December 2023 to January 2025.
- Still, it has been remarkably sensitive to the recent market softness as it trailed IVV and peers like IJR and IWM in February.
- The most likely culprit is the high beta of its portfolio paired with low quality (i.e., too large exposure to companies with weak margins, ROA, ROE, etc.).
- While the ETF demonstrated that it could capture a lot of upsides, I believe the combination of the high beta and imperfect quality means it is worth exercising caution.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.