Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Even More Compelling At This Dip, Reiterate Buy
Summary
- Chipotle Mexican Grill's maturing growth profile is undeniable, worsened by the underwhelming FY2025 guidance, inflationary pressure, and intensified tariffs on "items imported from Mexico, Canada, and China."
- This is worsened by the supposed "higher usage of ingredients as we focused on ensuring consistent and generous portions," despite the recent price hikes.
- Even so, we believe that CMG continues to execute well in a challenging macroeconomic environment, as observed in the still rich operating margins and FCF generation.
- Combined with the lack of debt whatsoever and ongoing share retirement, we believe that its sustainable and profitable growth investment thesis remains compelling here.
- This is on top of the bullish support at the established 2024 floor of $50s ranges and the moderating short interest volumes by -31% on a YoY basis.
