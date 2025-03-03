Total Return Breakouts: Highest Negative Momentum Since 2022 In Next Rotation Stage

Summary

  • Excessive debt accumulation poses systemic risks, and my trading models leverage fundamental, technical, and behavioral finance to outperform the market.
  • The Magnificent 7 stocks are underperforming, and market rotation is evident, with high negative momentum values signaling caution.
  • Current market conditions resemble January 2022, with potential for increased volatility and significant market swings, necessitating active trading strategies.
  • Watch for rotation to value stocks and shifts to bonds, gold, and bitcoin; timing is crucial to avoid painful buy-and-hold outcomes.
  • The S&P 500 still has not had a single day of +/- 2% volatility, and this is significantly below annual averages of extreme positive and negative days.
Ferris Wheel at night

ngkaki/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

"If there is one common theme to the vast range of the world's financial crises, it is that excessive debt accumulation, whether by the government, banks, corporations, or consumers, often poses greater systemic risks than it seems during a boom."



JD Henning is a Finance PhD, MBA, investment adviser, fraud examiner and certified anti-money laundering specialist with more than 30 years trading and investing stocks and other securities. JD runs Value & Momentum Breakouts where he identifies identify breakout signals and breakdown warnings using technical and fundamental analysis.

Signals from his proprietary Momentum Gauges® not only alert subscribers of market changes, but the strength of markets for short term breakouts or breakdown warnings across 11 different sectors. Top stock and ETF selections use technical and fundamental systems in proven financial studies. Value & Momentum Breakouts is the place to build your own optimal portfolio mix with a community of like-minded investors and traders. Features include a Premium Portfolio, bull/bear ETF strategy, morning updates and an active chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

