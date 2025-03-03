The meeting between President Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky last Friday dominated the news over the weekend, but for investors the more important news came before that historic (or not) diplomatic faux pas (whose faux pas?). I am not an expert on the nuances
Weekly Market Pulse: No Tariffs Required
Summary
- There is no doubt that the market doesn’t like tariffs; stocks sell off every time Trump announces a new round, but so far, the effect hasn’t lingered.
- The S&P 500 and gold continue to outpace everything else over the last 1 and 3-year periods. Large value stocks have done pretty well too, but growth still maintains a sizable edge over the 3-year period.
- For the week it was defensive sectors like real estate, consumer non-discretionary (staples) and healthcare that did well. Utilities are still trying to price in AI and having a hard time of it.
