WPP: Exaggerated Market Response To Decent Results

Mar. 03, 2025 8:14 AM ETWPP plc (WPP) StockWPP
Retirement Pot
1.97K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • WPP's share price plunged despite a tripling of profit before tax, due to concerns about future revenue and AI's impact on the business.
  • The company’s guidance for flat to -2% revenue growth and flat profit margins raises questions about its long-term growth prospects.
  • WPP's dividend yield of 6.1% is attractive, and its reduced net debt strengthens its balance sheet, supporting my continued "buy" rating.
  • At 13 times diluted earnings, WPP offers potential long-term value, especially with a consistent dividend payout, despite market uncertainties.

Madison Avenue

magnez2

Advertising group WPP (NYSE:WPP) announced its 2024 results this week and saw its share price crash as much as a fifth as the market digested the contents.

I last covered the name in my October “buy” note WPP: Ad

This article was written by

Retirement Pot
1.97K Followers
I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WPP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WPP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WPP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News