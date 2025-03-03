Since my first article published in May 2024, Monolithic Power (MPWR) stock price dropped a significant 20%. In this article, I will share why I don't believe the drop is justified and why I recommend accumulating at current
Monolithic Power Systems: A Prime Buying Opportunity As Blackwell-Related Worries Fade
Summary
- Monolithic Power Systems' Q4 '24 earnings call guidance surprised investors and re-affirmed strong demand for MPS chips.
- Speculation about the loss of Blackwell chip orders left investors with a rare buying opportunity.
- MPS can manage trade war concerns by capitalizing on its strong China-centric business model.
- The emergence of real-world AI, kicking off in 2025 with Tesla's Robotaxi launch, could significantly accelerate MPS revenues.
- MPS has not broken the 200 daily moving average since 2012; hence, the stock should be bought unless it drops below this critical level.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPWR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.