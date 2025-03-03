After exiting the uranium space too early in 2022 and missing the great uranium bull run of 2023, I am re-evaluating the uranium investment case, given the recent 40% sell-off in uranium spot prices, and sometimes even larger drawdowns in
Boss Energy: A Cheap Long-Term Call On Future Uranium Prices
Summary
- After missing the 2023 uranium bull run, I'm re-evaluating uranium investments due to a recent 40% sell-off in spot prices and equities.
- Boss Energy is a standout, meeting my criteria: low-cost producer, fully permitted Honeymoon project, and significant leverage to future uranium prices.
- Boss' Honeymoon project can sustain 2.5 million pounds/year production, with potential growth from satellite deposits, making it undervalued.
- With uranium prices likely to rise, Boss Energy offers a cheap long-term call option on uranium.
