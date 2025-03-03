Intel: There Is No Reason For The Stock To Rise And For You To Buy

Summary

  • Intel stock has experienced significant volatility, dropping from $62 in mid-2021 to $18.90 in September 2024, despite broader semiconductor gains.
  • In 2025, INTC is up 15.8% year-to-date, driven by takeover rumors involving Broadcom and TSMC.
  • Potential takeovers, especially by TSMC, face significant approval challenges, making them unlikely to materialize.
  • The rally is not justified by JD Vance's statements or unconfirmed takeover rumors; INTC needs new leadership and a better market environment.
  • Until there is no significant reason to think that INTC's core problems will be solved, INTC is a sell.
Intel Headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Introduction

The Intel (INTC) stock has had a bumpy ride in the last few years, coming off $62 in mid-2021, to a low of $18.90 in September 2024. In particular, 2024 was a rough year, with the stock falling 30% in just one day in August

I am a 25-year-old securities specialist working in private banking in Germany, with a longstanding interest in investing. My investment strategy primarily revolves around generating income from dividends or options trading. Additionally, I allocate a smaller portion of my portfolio to investing in small, highly disruptive companies to enhance overall performance.

