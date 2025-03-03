CeriBell, Inc. (CBLL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Johnston - Gilmartin Group

Xingjuan Chao - President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Blumberg - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephanie Piazzola - Bank of America

Robert Marcus - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macauley Kilbane - William Blair & Company

Joshua Jennings - TD Cowen

William Plovanic - Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Operator

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome you to the CeriBell Q4 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Johnston, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Brian Johnston

Good afternoon, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from CeriBell are Jane Chao, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Blumberg, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, CeriBell issued a press release announcing financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and that these are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements.

These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place