There is Chaos not only in Washington, DC, but in Boardrooms nationwide. Planning for the future is difficult when everything gets turned upside down. Large, sharp, sudden changes always have an economic impact, but I do not recall one as sharp and
Chaos May Lead To A Recession
Summary
- Economic indicators show a sharp and sudden deterioration, with significant drops in GDP and consumer spending, indicating increased odds of a recession.
- Factors contributing to the slowdown include high tariffs, less federal spending, higher unemployment, and declining consumer and business confidence.
- Recommend reducing exposure to economically vulnerable sectors, building cash, and considering investments in U.S. businesses that could benefit from tariffs.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT, NNBR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.