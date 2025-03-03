VYM: Risk Premium Still Near 10-Year Peak Despite Treasury Rates Decline

Sensor Unlimited
Investing Group
(9min)

Summary

  • Since my last writing, risk-free rates have declined noticeably and call for a reexamination of VYM’s risk premium.
  • The decline in 10-Year Treasury Rates can positively impact VYM return potential.
  • But its risk premium remains near record levels over a broader period of time.
  • VYM's low fees and high-quality holdings certainly make it a strong candidate for buy-and-hold investors.
  • I just don’t see an obvious skew in its current return/risk ratio given the current riskpremium relative to treasury bonds.
  • I do much more than just articles at Envision Early Retirement: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

ETF - Exchange Traded Funds

Torsten Asmus

VYM: previous thesis and new developments

My last coverage on the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) was published by Seeking Alpha a bit more than a month ago on Jan 17, 2025. The article was

Join Envision Early Retirement to navigate such a turbulent market.

  • Receive our best ideas, actionable and unambiguous, across multiple assets.
  • Access our real-money portfolios, trade alerts, and transparent performance reporting.
  • Use our proprietary allocation strategies to isolate and control risks.

We have helped our members beat S&P 500 with LOWER drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in both the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too. You do not need to pay for the costly lessons from the market itself.

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited
9.37K Followers

Sensor Unlimited is an economist by training with a PhD, with a focus on financial economics. She is a quantitative modeler and for the past decade she has been covering the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry. She writes about asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets.

Sensor Unlimited contributes to the investing group Envision Early Retirement which is led by Sensor Unlimited. They offer proven solutions to generate both high income and high growth with isolated risks through dynamic asset allocation. Features include: two model portfolios - one for short-term survival/withdrawal and one for aggressive long-term growth, direct access via chat to discuss ideas, monthly updates on all holdings, tax discussions, and ticker critiques by request. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VYM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VYM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VYM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News