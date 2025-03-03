The Market Is Down, But Oxford Lane Capital Still Paying Me 20%
Summary
- Oxford Lane Capital has outperformed the market YTD, showing resilience during volatility, making it a strong buy for aggressive income investors.
- OXLC's dividends are robust, with a forward yield of 21.51%, and recent changes ensure distributions are from net income, not return of capital.
- The fund's premium has decreased, offering a better entry point for investors, though it remains volatile and unsuitable for conservative investors.
- CLOs provide diversification and stability, and OXLC's history of outperformance and current market conditions make it a compelling investment opportunity.
