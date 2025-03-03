Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Slattery - Vice President, Investor Relations

Pravin Dugel - Executive Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America

Biren Amin - Piper Sandler

Colleen Kusy - Baird

Sean McCutcheon - Raymond James

Jon Wolleben - Citizens JMP

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright

Greg Harrison - Scotiabank

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Ocular Therapeutix Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay on the Investor Relations section of the Ocular Therapeutix website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ocular Therapeutix's Vice President of Investor Relations, Bill Slattery Jr. Please go ahead, Mr. Slattery.

Bill Slattery

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release and filed our annual report on Form 10-K outlining our financial results and business updates for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 along with several updates to our registrational program for AXPAXLI in wet AMD.

Ocular Therapeutix's Executive Chairman, President, and CEO, Dr. Pravin Dugel, will summarize recent business highlights before we move to our question-and-answer session. Joining Dr. Dugel for the Q&A portion of the call will be Donald Notman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer; Sanjay Nayak, Chief Strategy Officer; and Steve Meyers, Chief Commercial Officer.

We refer everyone to this morning's press release and our Form 10-K for a comprehensive update of fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and business results.

During today's call, certain statements