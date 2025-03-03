The high dividend yield factor has produced significant alpha so far in 2025. Last month, momentum was all the rage, at least through the middle of February. Investors shifted toward low-volatility, blue-chip stocks amid rising tariff fears and signs
VYM: High-Dividend Stocks In Favor, Why I Expect More Alpha In 2025
Summary
- The high dividend yield factor has produced significant alpha in 2025, with VYM outperforming the S&P 500 and earning a buy rating.
- VYM offers a low P/E ratio, strong relative strength, and a high 2.61% trailing 12-month yield, making it an attractive investment.
- VYM's portfolio is diversified with a notable weight in mid-caps and sectors like Financials, Energy, and Utilities, which have produced YTD alpha.
- Despite mixed technical signals, VYM's favorable valuation and bullish uptrend support a buy rating, with potential resistance near $135.
