Staples Soar In February, VDC Richly Priced Amid High Momentum
Summary
- The Consumer Staples sector outperformed in the S&P 500, with VDC benefiting from strong sales in key holdings like Walmart and Costco.
- VDC's forward P/E is above its 5-year average and the S&P 500, prompting a hold rating despite strong recent performance.
- VDC has a high concentration in top holdings and offers a 2.22% yield, making it attractive amid lower Treasury yields.
- Despite potential bearish patterns, VDC's long-term trend remains bullish, supported by strong momentum and favorable seasonal trends.
