Eurozone Inflation Ticks Down As Weak Demand Curbs Price Increases

Mar. 03, 2025 10:46 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.36K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • Headline inflation fell from 2.5 to 2.4% and core inflation dropped from 2.7 to 2.6%.
  • The weak economic environment seems to trump an increase in reported input costs for the moment.
  • For the ECB, this is a dovish sign as the governing council mulls over how low it should bring rates.

group of flags of the European Union waving in the wind

rarrarorro

By Bert Colijn

After quite a strong January reading, February eurozone inflation came in soft. Core inflation ticked down after having been stable at 2.7% since September. The first decline comes despite businesses indicating that input costs have been increasing and their

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.36K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News