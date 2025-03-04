Not long ago, I published an article on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (TSX:AAPL:CA) in which I pushed back on the notion that the stock might be a sell (or worse, a strong sell). While I focused primarily on the
Apple: This Valuation Exercise Supports A Buy
Summary
- Apple's services segment, with its high and expanding profit margins and potentially worth $2 trillion, is crucial to understanding the company's valuation.
- The iPhone segment, despite its revenue fluctuations, could account for $800 billion in market cap, further supporting Apple's $3.5 trillion valuation.
- AAPL is worth holding long-term; its valuation isn't exorbitant, but it could become more attractive in the case of a market correction.
