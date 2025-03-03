Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sharon Klahre - Head of IR

Michael Metzger - CEO

Steve Closter - CCO

Neil Gallagher - President and Head of R&D

Keith Goldan - CFO

Anjali Ganguli - CSO

Conference Call Participants

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan

Brad Canino - Stifel

Peter Lawson - Barclays

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Kelly Shi - Jefferies

Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citi

David Dai - UBS

Justin Zelin - BTIG

George Farmer - Scotiabank

Jason Zemansky - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Syndax Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Sharon Klahre, Head of Investor Relations at Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Sharon Klahre

Thank you, operator. Welcome, and thank you all for joining us today for a review of Syndax's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and operating results. I'm Sharon Klahre. And with me this morning to provide an update on the company's progress and discuss financial results are Michael Metzger, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Neil Gallagher, President and Head of R&D; Steve Closter, Chief Commercial Officer; and Keith Goldan, Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us for the call today for the question-and-answer session are Dr. Peter Ordentlich, Chief Scientific Officer; and Dr. Anjali Ganguli, Chief Strategy Officer. This call is accompanied by a slide deck that has been posted on the Investor page of the company's website.

You can now turn to our forward-looking statements on Slide 2. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that any statements made during the call that are not historical are considered to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the