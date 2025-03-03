Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (SHLLF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCPK:SHLLF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg O'Brien – Chief Executive Officer

Douglas Stewart – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gregg Brody – Bank of America

Antonio Segura – BCP Securities Incorporated

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Shelf Drilling Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Greg O'Brien, CEO. Please go ahead.

Greg O'Brien

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Shelf Drilling's fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is Douglas Stewart. This morning we published our Q4 financial results and our latest fleet status report. In addition to our press release and the 2024 financial statements for both Shelf Drilling and Shelf Drilling North Sea, we also published a presentation with highlights from the quarter. A recording of this call will be made available on our website within the next few days.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our call will contain forward-looking statements. Except for statements of historical facts, all statements that address our outlook for 2025 and beyond, activities, events or developments that we expect, estimate, project, believe or anticipate may or will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Actual future results could differ materially from those described in such statements. Also note that we may use non-GAAP financial measures in the call today. If we do, you will find supplemental disclosure for these measures and an associated reconciliation in our financial reports.