TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jenna Bosco - Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications

Michael Weiss - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Adam Waldman - Chief Commercialization Officer

Sean Power - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Prakhar Agrawal - Cantor Fitzgerald

Michael DiFiore - Evercore ISI

Ed White - H.C. Wainwright

Eric Joseph - JPMorgan

Mayank Mamtani - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the TG Therapeutics' Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure, to turn the call over to Chief Communications Officer, Jenna Bosco. Please go ahead.

Jenna Bosco

Thank you. Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining us this morning. I'm Jenna Bosco. And with me today, to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024, financial results are Michael Weiss, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Adam Waldman, our Chief Commercialization Officer; and Sean Power, our Chief Financial Officer.

Following our Safe Harbor statement, Mike will provide an overview of our corporate developments, Adam will share an update on our commercialization efforts, and Sean will give a summary of our financial results, before turning the call over to the operator to begin the Q&A session.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, including sales performance, projected milestones, revenue guidance, development plans and expectations for our marketed products.

TG cautions that these forward-looking statements are