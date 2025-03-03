This May Be Worse Than Inflation

MarketGauge
526 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Last week the market said that it has a new #1 concern - slowing economic growth. To make matters more serious, it’s consumer-led slowing growth.
  • The market may be “wrong,” but it could still be the reason it’s selling off right now, and it’s prudent to know why it’s moving up or down to determine what it may do next.
  • Economic growth can slow down without leading to a recession, just like the stock market indexes can correct without leading to a bear market.
  • The bond market has also transitioned from inflation concerns to growth concerns.

Rising and lowering in the shape of a bell.

Andrii Yalanskyi

By Geoff Bysshe

Last week the market said that it has a new #1 concern, and it’s not inflation. It is, however, one of the most effective remedies for inflation, but also one of the least popular among consumers and investors.

This article was written by

MarketGauge
526 Followers
MarketGauge was founded 25 ago years by successful floor traders turned hedge fund managers. Their experts have over 100 years of diversified experience as professional traders, technologists, and educators. MarketGauge’s mission is to provide strategic and actionable information that empower novice to professional investors and advisors to surpass their financial goals. We accomplish our mission with educational courses, proprietary trading tools, and proven quant-based models. MarketGauge’s core philosophy is to identify both the biggest macro trends and emerging ones using our proprietary tools / indicators and proven trading models. MG employs short-term tactics derived from years of highly successful floor trading to precisely maximize profits and minimize risk. Price action is the primary driver. However, MG layers in fundamentals as well. MG is committed to trading with a methodical, systematic and repeatable approach. MG believes that is the key to success. Their philosophy is counter to the commonly disseminated tactics by many Wall street analysts. They believe that passive management and buy and hold is downright dangerous. Furthermore, all MG’s investing models include track records with daily and weekly updates. Their performance is always transparent. Since inception, MarketGauge has supplied market analytics to some of the biggest financial institutions such as Barron’s, Fidelity, as well as thousands of individual investor and active traders. Their insights can be found at Benzinga, Stocks and Commodities, TalkMarkets, Investing Shortcuts, AAAII , and Traders Library. CBS MarketWatch rated our twitter feed as one of the top 50 to watch for financial information. Each Market Gauge expert has a special focus and domain within the company. Their unique skill sets are all linked together from their common experience, and a commitment to risk management. They all use the same indicators and tools.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
RTY
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News