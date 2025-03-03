New Preferred Stock IPOs, February 2025, Including From MicroStrategy

Summary

  • We tracked five new preferred stock and exchange-traded debt offerings with yields ranging from 7.625% to 9.875%.
  • New offerings include Redwood Trust, Triton International, MicroStrategy, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, and Rithm Property Trust, each with unique terms and yields.
  • Investors can buy newly introduced preferred stock shares at wholesale prices on the OTC, minimizing capital loss risk.
  • Our monthly updates highlight new offerings and past IPOs trading below par, helping fixed-income investors stay informed on current market opportunities.

New Offering Summaries

Housing finance company Redwood Trust (RWT) priced an offering of $90 million worth of new exchange-traded senior notes due 2030, offering a fixed coupon of 9.125%. The new notes received a credit rating of BBB- from Egan-Jones Ratings

Whether you are the kind of investor who sticks with preferred stocks with a CDx3 Compliance Score rated 10 out of 10, or whether your portfolio has room for 9-score-and-lower securities, stay tuned for future articles recapping new IPOs and interesting preferred stock activity that we notice here at the CDx3 Notification Service.

