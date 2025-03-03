Buy When There Is Blood In The Streets

Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Despite recent market volatility, and corrections, I remain bullish on the intermediate and long-term outlook due to potential positive catalysts like Fed easing and fiscal stimulus.
  • Current extreme fear in the market, as indicated by the fear and greed index and VIX, suggests a potential buying opportunity rather than a reason to sell.
  • Economic resilience and potential Fed rate cuts could offset recession fears, with valuations appearing reasonable, especially in tech and small-cap stocks.
  • The SPX target remains at 7,000 by year-end, driven by continued AI growth, tax cuts, deregulation, and other constructive economic events.
A double exposure image of skyscrapers with overlay of financial graphs, set against a blurred background, illustrating the concept of business growth

peshkov

Last week, we discussed the selloff and why it could persist. Threats of tariffs, rising inflation, DOGE related firings, and other factors have led to worsening sentiment in some areas as well as weakening economic indicators, suggesting that an economic slowdown, or worse even, a potential

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov
51.19K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

