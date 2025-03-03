The number-one catalyst that has sparked major stock declines over the past month: poor outlooks for FY25. Unfortunately, this has become more the rule than the exception, as many companies have issued soft forecasts while calling out continued macro challenges as the primary reason
Yelp: Tough Macro, But Guidance Can Improve From Here
Summary
- Yelp has crashed ~15% after issuing a sour FY25 outlook, which calls for ~5% revenue growth and slight adjusted EBITDA contraction.
- To me, this outlook is quite conservative, given Yelp's recent acceleration in ad clicks in Q4, plus its plan to hold headcount flat in FY25.
- Historically, Yelp has also guided conservatively, with the company outperforming its original adjusted EBITDA target for FY24 by 10%.
- The stock trades at a very modest ~5.5x forward adjusted EBITDA multiple.
