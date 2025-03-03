Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 2025 Citi's Global Properties CEO Conference Call

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Citi’s Global Properties CEO Conference Call March 3, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicholas Gregory Joseph - Citigroup Inc., Research Division, Director & Senior Analyst

Hamid Moghadam - Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO

Dan Letter – Incoming CEO

Tim Arndt - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Mailman - Citi Research

Nicholas Gregory Joseph

Welcome to Citi's 2025 Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Nick Joseph here with Craig Mailman with Citi Research, and we're pleased to have with us Prologis and CEO, Hamid Moghadam.

The session is for Citi clients only and disclosures have been made available at the corporate access desk. To ask a question, you can raise your hand or go liveqa.com and enter code GPC25 to submit any questions.

Hamid, we'll turn it over to you to introduce the company and team, providing the opening remarks, tell the audience the top reasons that investors should buy your stock today, and then we'll get into Q&A.

Hamid Moghadam

Thank you all. Thanks for having us. I'm Hamid Moghadam, CEO and chairman for a little while longer. Dan Letter, our incoming CEO and current President, Tim Arndt, our CFO. and Justin Meng, our Head of Investor Relations.

So, this is 29th conference here. I think that might be close to a record. And I want to use that privilege to just say a few things about the industry and the company, and then, do that quickly and turn it over to you.

This this industry has changed quite a bit in the last 29 years. We've gone from $40 billion to roughly $1.4 trillion of assets in this sector. Prologis has gone from a company that had just gone public, at that time it was A&B, with $2 billion of assets. And today, it's, well over $200 billion of assets. So quite a bit of change in