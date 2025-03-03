Pfizer Inc. (PFE) TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference March 3, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Albert Bourla - Chairman and CEO

Steve Scala - TD Cowen

Steve Scala

Well, good morning once again, and welcome to TD Cowen's 45th Annual Healthcare Conference. We are absolutely delighted to have Pfizer with us again this year. Representing the company is Albert Bourla, who is Chairman and CEO. So Albert, thank you so much for making the effort to be with us today. Lots to talk about, both big picture, and unique and specific to Pfizer. But let's start out at the big picture side of things.

What has surprised you most about the new Trump administration, the Cabinet, the Congress, and what of that concerns you the most?

Albert Bourla

Look, I wouldn't say that something surprised me. I was expecting him probably to win. It was very big win. And that if something is the surprise, I knew that we're going to have radical change. And I said it multiple times. And with radical change, the status quo is challenged. So there will be risks and opportunities, and one can speculate if the risks are higher than the opportunities and vice versa.

But the important thing is, what are you doing about it? And what are you doing about it, is you try to influence the environment. From our perspective, the whole pharma industry and us as Pfizer, try to stay as close to the administration. We try to make sure that the arguments that we have, are well understood. It's important that we make it simple, so that people understand it.

And we are trying not to focus on the things that we disagree, which means let's start to