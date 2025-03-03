Tanger Inc. (SKT) CEO Stephen Yalof Presents at Citi's 30th Annual Global Property CEO Conference (Transcript)

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Citi’s 30th Annual Global Property CEO Conference March 3, 2025 6:00 AM ET

Stephen Yalof - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Bilerman - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer

Craig Mailman - Citi

Craig Mailman

Good afternoon or good morning, everyone. Welcome to Citi's 2025 Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Craig Mailman with Citi Research, and we're pleased to have with us Tanger and CEO Stephen Yalof.

Steve, I'm going to turn it off over to you to introduce your company and team, provide the opening remarks, tell the audience the top reasons that investors should buy your stock today, and then we can go to Q&A.

Stephen Yalof

Well, thanks a lot. Thank you for having us. And as is the tradition at this conference, I find I would be depriving everybody in the room if I didn't turn my opening remarks over to Mr. Bilerman.

Michael Bilerman

Thank you, Mr. Yalof. Thank you all for being here today. I'm Michael Bilerman, Tanger's CFO and Chief Investment Officer. We're joined here by Stephen Yalof, our President and CEO; and Doug McDonald, our Treasurer and Head of Investments in all Capital Markets; and [Cassey and Susan] (ph), our IR team.

Tanger, for those that don't know, we're an open-air retail REIT, with investments in both the outlet as well as open-air lifestyle industry, been around for 44 years, 32 years listed on the NYSE, market cap today, just over $4 billion and an enterprise value just under $6 billion with an investment grade, well laddered, low leveraged balance sheet.