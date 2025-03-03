Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) lowered its dividend in the third fiscal quarter due to persistent problems in its office real estate loan portfolio. The dividend cut has led to a sell-off in the REIT’s shares last year, but
Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Weak Dividend Coverage A Red Flag
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust cut its dividend in Q3'24 due to office real estate loan issues, leading to a sell-off, but shares have since recovered.
- The REIT's dividend was still not supported by distributable earnings in Q4'24, amid ongoing loan quality issues.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust accelerated loan repayments in FY 2024, but also added to its CECL reserve.
- Trading at a 7% discount to book value, Blackstone Mortgage Trust is cheaper than competitors like Starwood Property Trust and Ladder Capital, but risks remain.
- I am holding out until the REIT's dividend coverage profile improves before upgrading BXMT to buy.
