AI Monthly: All Those Billions For AI - Necessary Investment Or A Waste Of Money?

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • Billions of dollars are once again set to be unleashed, not only in the US through initiatives like Project Stargate and Apple's recent investment plans, but also in the EU as promised at the AI Summit in Paris. But is all the money really needed given DeepSeek’s success?
  • When we look at the actual implementation of AI, the US dominates across almost all the measures tracked by the Global AI Vibrancy ranking, including its R&D ecosystem, advanced computing and communications infrastructure, newly funded AI companies, and AI job postings.
  • We would not say that the money spent on AI investments worldwide has not been well spent so far.
  • DeepSeek's ability to optimise existing hardware and focus on training the most important parts of its model shows that strategic spending can lead to significant advances and cost efficiencies - but the conditions must be right.

By Inga Fechner

Amid all the clamour of tariff disputes and various domestic and foreign policy events, the tech world made waves of its own at the beginning of the year with a market sell-off triggered by DeepSeek

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
