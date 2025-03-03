Geodrill Limited (GEODF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Geodrill Limited (OTCQX:GEODF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 3, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Dave Harper - President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg Borsk - Chief Financial Officer

Donangelo Volpe - Beacon Securities

Gordon Lawson - Paradigm Capital

Dave Harper

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Geodrill's fiscal 2024 conference call. Joining me on the call today is Greg Borsk, our Chief Financial Officer. Let me begin.

2024 was a transformative year for Geodrill in which we strategically pivoted into new higher potential markets with lower risk jurisdictions. This approach has mitigated risks, but also allowing us to tap into new opportunities with the ultimate aim of driving growth for our shareholders.

In 2024, we achieved several significant milestones. We have effectively mitigated risk by building a diverse client portfolio of well-funded top-tier mining companies in safe jurisdictions. This strategic move has fortified our position in the industry and enhanced our resilience. Despite operating in a highly inflationary period with rising costs, we've achieved record revenues, strengthened our balance sheet and remain highly profitable. These accomplishments underscore our financial