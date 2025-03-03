Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Results Conference March 3, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Chuck Divita - Chief Executive Officer

Mala Murthy - Chief Financial Officer

Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen

Charles Rhyee

Thank you everyone for being here for the next session here. We're pleased to have Teladoc Health with us today. And presenting for the company is Chuck Divita, CEO andMala Murthy, CFO. Both of you, thanks for being here. Appreciate it.

Maybe to start, obviously, the big topic is BetterHelp. To start, maybe can you talk about sort of the progress that you've made so far, particularly as we think about driving an in-network solution, and sort of what is left to do on this front and as we think about how do we how do we get to that point?

Chuck Divita

Yes. So, I'll start. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending. So, look, we set out four priorities in BetterHelp, and four priorities on our integrated care segment as well, and they're really around mostly around just stabilizing the business and sort of where we take it from here. One of those priorities is around benefits coverage and seeing if we can get, in-network. So, we've been working on that for several months.

At this point, we've got the operational capabilities in place. That was the first thing we wanted to do. So, really to be successful in that business, you have to be able to do, operationalize it. Second is be in network. So, that we've brought in some resources. We started those conversations, started those applications to be a network. And then third, you obviously have to activate business against that. So, all of those are progressing. And I think the first in terms of operational readiness is on target, and now we're in the network stage of things.