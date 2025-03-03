Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Presents at 46th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference (Transcript)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) 46th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference March 3, 2025 1:05 PM ET

Jim Fish - President & Chief Executive Officer

Devina Rankin - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Tyler Brown - Raymond James

Tyler Brown

For those of who don’t know me, I am Tyler Brown. I'm Senior Analyst here at Raymond James. I cover the [Technical Difficulty] largest player in North America, WM, aka Waste Management. Presenting is today's company CEO, Mr. Jim Fish, CFO, Devina Rankin. I think a lot of us know Waste Management. It’s a pretty -- its one of the few names in probably that has actual brand value. I think some of you maybe even seen golf tournament, that is very [indiscernible]. But today, I just want to talk a little bit about the story. I know most people probably know Waste Management, but Jim, if we could just start high level, just a little bit about who you are, what you do. We'll kind of jump in with a good lively Q&A. This is to be interactive. If you have any questions, please let me know. I'm happy to interrupt at any time. But with that, I'm going to turn it to Jim, and then we'll just do a Q&A.

Jim Fish

Yes. It is funny how much people recognize the brand because of the golf tournament, and we were there a couple of weeks ago and went well this year as opposed to last year. But I would tell you that the company has changed a lot over the last -- the golf tournament has changed a lot over the last few years, but so has the company over the last decade, really gone from just being a trash company. It's why we changed the name. I'm not sure