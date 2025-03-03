Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has a large market opportunity in the aerospace & defense and energy industries as market demand for specialty alloys strengthens. As the supply chain in commercial aerospace continues to push forward with
Carpenter Technology Corp. Is Targeting Higher Growth In High-Margin Markets
Summary
- Carpenter Technology Corporation has strong growth potential in the aerospace & defense and energy markets, driven by high demand for specialty alloys and materials.
- Improved productivity and pricing have boosted CRS's Specialty Alloys Operations segment margins to 23%.
- CRS management has guided $500-520mm in operating income for eFY25, with a long-term target of $765-800mm by eFY27, driven by improved pricing and volumes in high-margin markets.
