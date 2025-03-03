Entering the final month of the first quarter, most S&P 500 sectors are sitting on year-to-date gains, although there are two notable exceptions. The Tech sector is currently down 5.29%, which has dragged on broader market performance, given it's by far the largest
Where's The Weakness In Discretionary?
Summary
- Consumer Discretionary is down an even worse 5.65% year to date, and returns look even worse when compared to the December 17th high.
- Using the sector ETF as a proxy for the group, that latest correction leaves it in no-man's-land between the 50 and 200-day moving averages, with the recent low finding some support around the November post-election low.
- Whereas the market-cap weighted sector ETF is down 9.6% from a 52 week-high, the equal weight version is down less than 3%.
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.
Recommended For You
About XLY ETF
Compare to Peers