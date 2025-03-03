The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has offered outsized returns since it bottomed in late 2022. It surged 26% in 2023 and 23% in 2024 while it is up 1.4% this year, despite its recent correction. However, this rally has a striking difference
Delving Into The Impact Of The Magnificent 7 On The S&P 500
Summary
- The S&P 500's recent rally is driven by the "Magnificent 7," whose weight in the index has surged from 19% in 2019 to 35%.
- The Magnificent 7 contributed 84% and 73% of the S&P 500's returns in 2023 and 2024, raising concerns about market dependence.
- Despite high valuations, the Magnificent 7 is expected to grow earnings significantly, potentially boosting the S&P 500 by 6%-7% this year.
