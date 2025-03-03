Server and storage solution manufacturer Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) (NEOE:SMCI:CA) — better known as “Supermicro” — had an unusually dramatic lead-up to March: it barely made Nasdaq's deadline for filing its earnings
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. narrowly met Nasdaq's filing deadline, revealing encouraging earnings despite slowing net sales and elevated stock-based compensation impacting net income.
- Nvidia's search for alternative server solutions and potential performance issues with Blackwell chips could challenge Super Micro's growth and competitive positioning.
- Geographic revenue trends show U.S. dominance, European resurgence, and Asian market struggles due to cost rationalization challenges despite ample production capacity.
- SMCI stock's valuation, with a Forward P/E Ratio of 11.22, suggests potential for further rationalization amid rising competition, unlike Nvidia's comparatively stronger industry position.
