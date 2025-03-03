The Markets Now

Mar. 03, 2025 2:50 PM ET1 Comment
Mark J. Grant
Mark J. Grant
Summary

  • We are in a time of great fragility with tariffs, several wars underway, and new market proclamations issued almost daily from the Oval Office.
  • At the very bottom of our investment base lies two strategies. One is appreciation and the other is income.
  • In my view, this is the time for income strategies that produce money on a monthly basis and that pay over ten percent yields and provide liquidity so that you can move quickly if politics or AI or global conflicts set the world in a different direction quickly.

Mixed group of millennial aged friends discuss investing and cryptocurrency trading

Trevor Williams

"An investor who has all the answers doesn't even understand the questions. Success is a process of continually seeking answers to new questions."

- John Templeton

Let me tell you, new questions abound right now as President Trump revamps

Mark J. Grant is the Chief Global Strategist at Colliers Securities, LLC. The highlights of a 50-year career in the financial services industry include positions as President of an investment bank, head of Capital Markets for four investment banks, and serving on the Board of Directors of four investment banks. He has been designated as a Bloomberg Prophet, one of only 15 globally. Mark is one of the longest serving guests on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, is frequently interviewed on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and other business publications. His commentary, “Out of the Box,” is subscribed to by over 5,000 money managers and financial institutions in more than 46 countries. He is also the author of a book titled “Out of the Box and onto Wall Street.” While Mark’s institutional clients include some of the largest money managers in the world, he also works with high-net worth individual investors. His unique investment strategy is especially useful for people who need yield and monthly cash flows. He employs carefully chosen closed-end funds and exchange traded funds and notes to produce monthly income for his clients, currently he is able to provide yields are 10%+, however current performance is no guarantee of future results. For additional information, email Mark at Markjgrant@Bloomberg.net.

