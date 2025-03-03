In a world reminiscent of “Blade Runner,” where the quest for new innovative energy technologies mirrors the search for synthetic life, essential metals have become a crucial aspect of the energy transition conversation. The S&P Global Essential
Essential Metal Awakening
Summary
- Since its launch in August 2023, the S&P Global Essential Metals Producers Index has underperformed the S&P Global BMI Metals & Mining by 15.4%.
- More recently, the index’s performance showed signs of recovery, outperforming the S&P Global BMI Metals & Mining in 2024.
- A closer examination reveals the impact of copper and aluminum producers on this recent outperformance, as these critical minerals form the backbone of the datacenters that are powering the skyrocketing demand for artificial intelligence.
- As we progress, it can be intriguing to monitor the S&P Global Essential Metals Producers Index against the backdrop of the ongoing energy transition and technological advancements.
