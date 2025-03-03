CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference March 3, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Samarth Kulkarni - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Van Buren - TD Cowen

Tyler Van Buren

Good morning, everyone. Welcome again to TD Cowen's 45th Annual Healthcare Conference, our first day. For this next session -- actually, before I say that, I'll go and say my name, Tyler Van Buren, senior biotech analyst here at TD Cowen. But for our next session, we have a fireside chat with CRISPR Therapeutics. Very excited to have this discussion, and it's my privilege to introduce Sam Kulkarni, CEO of CRISPR.

Sam, thank you very much for being here.

Samarth Kulkarni

Thank you for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tyler Van Buren

So also, as we go through the discussion, if you guys have questions, feel free to raise your hand, and we'll do our best to get them asked. But I wanted to start with a few general questions. Sam, you've been at CRISPR now for roughly a decade, if I'm not mistaken, which is somewhat unique in our industry. And at CRISPR, you guys are really pioneering a new technology and have pioneered a new technology. So I'm curious just to hear you compare and contrast where CRISPR was 10 years ago versus where you are now and where you think it might be 10 years from now?

Samarth Kulkarni

Yeah. No, great question. It's hard to believe that it's been 10 years -- more than 10 years since the start of the company and 10 years for me at CRISPR, and it's been an absolutely amazing ride. If you think back to those times, those were heady days for biotech. I think there was -- platforms were in vogue, but yet the platform for CRISPR was in its infancy. I mean we didn't know what